Blood-covered suspect arrested in woman’s stabbing death, Titusville police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A man who was found covered in blood early Wednesday morning is accused of stabbing a woman to death, according to the Titusville Police Department.

Police said a concerned neighbor called them around 4:10 a.m. and when they arrived to Sandalwood Lane, they found 56-year-old Steven O’Neil Smith sitting on the front porch of a residence, covered in blood.

Records show a woman O’Neil Smith was in a domestic relationship with was found dead inside the residence.

O’Neil Smith was taken to an area hospital for treatment of an injury and then booked into the Brevard County Jail on a second-degree murder charge.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.