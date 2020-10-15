Cottonelle flushable wipes recalled due to possible bacterial contamination

A concern over contamination from a type of bacteria that could cause an infection in immunocompromised people has prompted a recall of some Cottonelle flushable wipes.

A recall notice was recently posted on Cottonelle’s site, letting consumers know that some Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes that were sold throughout the country did not meet the company’s standards.

“The affected product could show the presence of a bacterium (Pluralibacter gergoviae) which naturally occurs in the environment and in the human body. Pluralibacter gergoviae rarely causes serious infections in healthy individuals. However, individuals with weakened immune systems are at a heightened risk of infection,” the notice reads.

[TRENDING: 1 dead in Melbourne triple shooting | Type O blood may mean lower COVID-19 risk | Biketoberfest begins in Daytona Beach]

According to the manufacturing company Kimberly-Clark, there has been a “low rate” of infections and irritations associated with the recalled wipes, which were made between Feb. 7 and Sept. 14.

The notice points out the recall and possible contamination are not at all related to COVID-19.

Only products with specific lot numbers are affected by the recall. Consumers can click here to use the lot number checker to see whether their wipes are affected.

Kimberly-Clark’s consumer service team is also available at 1-800-414-0165 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Saturday and Sunday.

To read more on the recall, click here.