Melbourne resident opens fire during attempted home invasion, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne police said a resident in fear for his safety scared off two men, at least one of whom had a gun, early Wednesday because he believed they were going to break into his home.

Police responded to a home on White Cap Way at 5:51 a.m. for reports of an attempted home invasion robbery with shots fired. Officers were told by the residents they had observed a suspicious vehicle parked outside of their home and two men with a firearm got out and began to approach the house.

Out of fear, one of the residents armed himself and opened the front door, shooting several rounds into the ground and in the direction of the vehicle, he told police. The unknown men then drove away, officials said.

Police do not believe either of the men were shot during the incident and no homes were stuck.

Detectives are attempting to identify the men. Police are asking anyone with information about the two men to contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or Melbourne police.