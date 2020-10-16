Man accused of fatally shooting Orange County 14-year-old turns himself into authorities

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of fatally shooting a 14-year-old boy in August during a drive-by shooting turned himself into Orange County authorities more than two months after the shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Hall is charged with first-degree murder.

Lorenzo Hall, 18, was wanted for the shooting death of Daquarvious Fudge. The 14-year-old was gunned down on Aug. 5 around 6 p.m. on Cypress Street and Willie Mays Parkway. Photos released by investigators showed a person hanging out of the rear window of a silver or gold Nissan Altima while aiming a gun at the victim.

Hall turned himself in Friday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

There are still more arrests to be made in connection with a series of shootings tied to gang violence in Orange County.

UPDATE: Hall has turned himself in. Thank you to everyone who helped get the word out! https://t.co/NT2pCTFTK3 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) October 16, 2020

Earlier on Friday FBI, Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Orlando Police Department leaders encouraged the public to step up and speak out specifically in regards to the shooting deaths of 14-year-old Dennis Joshua Atkinson and 3-year-old Daquane James Felix Jr. There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to their killers.

Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Ron Hopper said the FBI Safe Streets Task Force initiative is working with local authorities specifically targeting two gangs in the greater Orlando area known as the 438 and the Army.

Orlando Police Department Deputy Chief Jose Velez said there have been more than 100 gang-related arrests this year.