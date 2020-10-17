Man abducts woman after killing family member, deputies say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman they say was abducted Saturday morning.

According to deputies, Victoria “Vicky” Thomas was abducted by Samuel Marvin Thomas also known as “Sam” or “Bam-Bam” after deputies said he forcibly entered Thomas’s home.

Investigators said once Samuel was inside the home he killed a family member.

Samuel then fled the area and is believed to be driving a green 1999 Ford F250 Super Duty XLT with tan trim.

Deputies said Samuel is driving to an unknown location and said that Vicky is in danger.

“If anyone observes the vehicle or individuals matching this description, DO NOT approach and call law enforcement immediately,” deputies said.

