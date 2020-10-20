Rapid tests coming to state-run COVID-19 testing site in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Rapid tests are coming to the state-run coronavirus testing site in Volusia County.

The Volusia County state-run site is also getting a new location.

County officials said there is no longer an age requirement to get a coronavirus test.

Officials said identification is no longer required but it helps speeds up the process.

State-run testing will continue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hester Building at the Volusia County Fairgrounds until Oct. 30.

Starting Nov. 2, the state-run testing site will be held at 1000 Live Oak Street in New Smyrna Beach. This is right behind the New Smyrna Beach Regional Library.

Appointments are not needed to get a test and there are no symptom criteria to get a test.