A female pedestrian was killed by a vehicle in Seminole County on Sunday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was standing in the southbound lane of Snowhill Lane talking to another pedestrian when she was struck by a vehicle, deputies said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

