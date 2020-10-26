Former Windermere police chief released from prison

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Former Windermere police chief Daniel Saylor was released from prison Monday after serving an eight-year sentence on perjury and corruption charges.

Records show Saylor, now 54, spent some of his sentence at a work release center in Kissimmee.

Saylor was fired from the force in 2011 for covering up a sexual battery case involving a friend and formally convicted in 2014. His friend, Scott Bush, was charged with capital sexual battery of a person younger than 12.

Other accusations surfaced detailing how Saylor accepted a bribe for hiring a reserve officer and sold photos of a crash involving Tiger Woods in November 2009.

Documents from the Department of Corrections reveal Saylor was to be released to a home in Sanford.