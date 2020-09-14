House passes bill to rename post office after slain Windermere officer

WINDERMERE, Fla. – The House of Representatives passed a bill to rename the post office on Conroy Road in Windermere after Officer Robert German, a police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Orange County deputies said 31-year-old German was shot and killed in March of 2014 when he was checking on two people walking down the road and called for officer backup.

Investigators said Brandon Goode, 18, and Alexandria Hollinghurst, 17, were considered suspicious individuals.

Goode and Hollinghurst were found dead across the street from the shooting scene.

“It appears they likely committed suicide,” then Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said in 2014.

Rep. Val Demings said German was known for his commitment to his community.

“He served Windermere honorably for five years, turning down other opportunities in order to stay in the community he loved. I believed that it was fitting for his sacrifice and his love for Windermere to be recognized, and I am honored that the House of Representatives has moved to make this a reality,” Demings said.

The bill must be approved by the Senate and the president.