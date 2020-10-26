Open containers will be allowed in certain areas of downtown Orlando Halloween weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – In order to keep large crowds from gathering inside bars during what could be a busy Halloween weekend, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said open containers of alcohol will be allowed in certain high-traffic areas of downtown Orlando.

Dyer didn’t provide details about what specific streets or areas will be open for revelers to drink outside.

“We’re going to allow alcohol on the streets in some designated areas I don’t know exactly, remember the exact area, but in the highly concentrated areas so that people don’t have to congregate in the bars, there’s more open space available for people to be out in the street and be able to social distance,” Dyer said.

He topped off his remarks by saying he was concerned about the potential for big crowds in bars along Orange Avenue that are once again open for business, which could contribute to the spread of COVID-19.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Dr. Raul Pino from the Florida Department of Health both said it’s up to parents and individuals to take measures to keep themselves safe during the holiday on Saturday.

As far as tips or advice, they recommended holding virtual events rather than in-person parties, wearing masks, avoiding large groups and washing or sanitizing hands often.

“What we are recommending is that parents have to make those individual decisions themselves about whether or not to allow their children to go out and trick-or-treat but many of our neighbors are already being proactive in kind of changing from giving candy individually out to trick-or-treaters to placing it out in bags, small bags so that they can just only touch one bag as opposed to many. So we encourage our community to not really do large scale types of events per se but to do events where they can be socially distanced,” Demings said.

Pino stressed the importance of using good judgment.

“You know, keeping the mask on when you are walking in groups, keeping some distance when you knock on the doors and receding a little bit so you give the opportunity for that person to open the door if the candies are going to be offered and washing your hands frequently,” Pino said.

As we head into the holiday weekend, Pino said that Orange County is faring better than the state when it comes to coronavirus deaths and hospitalization numbers across the region are stable.

Orange County has reported a cumulative total of 45,242 COVID-19 cases, 1,564 hospitalizations and 546 deaths, according to the Florida Department of Health.

