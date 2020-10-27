Sanford police searching for missing teen

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Officers with the Sanford Police Department are searching for a missing teenager.

Police said Joseph Vega Tavares left his home on Spanish Bay Drive around 6:30 p.m. after an argument with his parents.

#Missing

Joseph Vega Tavares, DOB 12/26/2002, left his home located on Spanish Bay Dr, at 6:30 pm after an argument with his parents. He is Autistic & not familiar with the area. He is 5’ 07”, approx 200lbs, & was wearing a white t-shirt, dark basketball shorts & black sandals. pic.twitter.com/cYvfuS9WdB — SanfordPolice (@SanfordPolice) October 27, 2020

Investigators said he is not familiar with the area.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.