79ºF

Local News

Sanford police searching for missing teen

He was last seen at his home on Spanish Bay Drive around 6:30 p.m.

Tags: Seminole County
Officers with the Sanford Police Department are searching for a missing teenager.
Officers with the Sanford Police Department are searching for a missing teenager. (Sanford Police)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Officers with the Sanford Police Department are searching for a missing teenager.

Police said Joseph Vega Tavares left his home on Spanish Bay Drive around 6:30 p.m. after an argument with his parents.

Investigators said he is not familiar with the area.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.