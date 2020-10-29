Deputies respond to possible shootout on South Orange Blossom Trail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on scene along South Orange Blossom Trail where several area businesses have been blocked off with crime scene tape after witnesses reported two men shooting at each other.

Deputies responded to a shopping center at 8001-8126 South Orange Blossom Trail Thursday morning to multiple businesses in the area.

A witness told News 6 he heard the gunshots and called 911 after he saw two men shooting at each other.

“I saw both guys walking away from each other, then I saw the guy coming down the car going really fast and this guy over starts shooting at the other guy, in the car on the street," said Eric Ruperto, who witnessed the incident.

Deputies at a South Orange Blossom Trail shopping center on Oct. 29, 2020. (Image: Jerry Askin/WKMG) (WKMG 2020)

It’s unclear if anyone was shot.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has not released any information on the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is confirmed.