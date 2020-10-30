4 shot in Winter Garden neighborhood

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Four people were shot late Thursday in a Winter Garden neighborhood, according to police.

The quadruple shooting was reported on Center Street near 11th Street.

Winter Garden police Capt. Jason Pearson said an officer patrolling the area was about 60 feet away when one of the victims stumbled out of a home.

Three victims were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. The other was driven by a friend to Health Central. All four victims appeared to suffer non-life-threatening injuries, Pearson said.

One of the victims, who apparently has a concealed weapons permit, was found with a gun, but details about the shooting and who opened fire are not yet known, Pearson said.