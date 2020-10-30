4 shot in Winter Garden neighborhood

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Four people were shot late Thursday in a Winter Garden neighborhood, according to police.
The quadruple shooting was reported on Center Street near 11th Street.
Winter Garden police Capt. Jason Pearson said an officer patrolling the area was about 60 feet away when one of the victims stumbled out of a home.
Three victims were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. The other was driven by a friend to Health Central. All four victims appeared to suffer non-life-threatening injuries, Pearson said.
One of the victims, who apparently has a concealed weapons permit, was found with a gun, but details about the shooting and who opened fire are not yet known, Pearson said.
QUADRUPLE SHOOTING: Gunfire along Center Street in Winter Garden left four injured late last night. This morning, police say they’re still working to sort out how everything happened and who’s facing charges. pic.twitter.com/C4zpwA6JSD— Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) October 30, 2020