Missing 81-year-old man found

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: Deputies said Friday afternoon that Helmut Josef Meven was found safe.

Original story below:

Marion County deputies say they’ve issued a silver alert for an 81-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Thursday night.

Records show Helmut Josef Meven was last seen wearing a gray pullover, gray and black pants and white tennis shoes at a Shell gas station at 1791 Southwest Highway 484 at about 10 p.m. Thursday.

He’s driving a silver 2017 Dodge Ram bearing Florida license plate number 824PBI. The truck has a German sticker on the lower left side of the tailgate and a tonneau cover on the bed.

Meven suffers from medical issues, including memory loss.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 911.