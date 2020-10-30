Troopers seek driver who hit bicyclists in The Villages

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers say they’re looking for a driver who hit two bicyclists in The Villages, got out to see what she had done and then drove off without helping them.

A 68-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were both riding their bikes together on Morse Boulevard near Bonita Boulevard around 11:20 a.m. Friday when a white Mercedes sedan hit them from behind, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash ejected both victims and caused them to suffer serious injuries. They were both wearing helmets.

Troopers said the female Mercedes driver briefly stopped, got out of her vehicle and then left the scene.

Anyone with information about her or her vehicle, which will have significant damage to the right side of its windshield, is asked to call FHP at 813-558-1800.