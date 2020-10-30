UCF football player arrested on campus during traffic stop

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A University of Central Florida football player was arrested during a traffic stop on campus Thursday after a loaded gun was found in the vehicle, according to authorities.

UCF police said 22-year-old defensive back Antwan Collier was pulled over for driving carelessly in the area of Libra Drive on Gemini Boulevard.

Collier showed his identification card but told the investigator he didn’t have a license and was working on getting one, the report said.

Records show Collier told the investigator he had a gun underneath his seat, which he was told to leave in that location.

Police said during the officer’s search of the Nissan Sedan, he found the gun unsecured and loaded with a live round in the chamber within immediate reach of the driver’s seat.

The University of Central Florida communication division conducted a check on the gun and investigators said Collier told the officer he does not possess a license for the weapon.

Collier is facing charges of carrying a concealed firearm without a license and driving with a suspended license.

Collier was transported to the Orange County Jail, according to police.

“UCF Athletics officials are aware of the matter involving Antwan Collier. We have no further comment as we learn additional details about the situation,” school officials said in a statement Friday.

Collier has started in five games as a defensive back for UCF this year, he has made 22 tackles this season.