Here’s why an Orange County precinct reported 102% voter turnout

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County precinct is reporting a voter turnout higher than 100 percent.

As of 4:50 p.m. Tuesday precinct 538 had a voter turnout of 102 percent.

This precinct covers the University of Central Florida area.

Officials with the Orange County Elections Office said by the voter registration deadline on Oct. 6 there were 754 voters in the precinct.

There is no deadline to update your address if you are registered to vote in Florida, according to election officials.

Election officials said after the voter registration deadline some voters updated their address placing the voters in the precinct.

As of 5:26 p.m. Orange County as a whole was reporting a 73.14% voter turnout, the total in 2016 was 72.58%.

