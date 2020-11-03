Scooter stolen from Flagler County home

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person responsible for taking a man’s mobility scooter.

According to deputies, the scooter was stolen Sunday from a home on Westcliffe Lane.

“The scooter is a blue and white altered skim board for handicap accessibility,” investigators said.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the FCSO at 386-313-4911 or email TIPS@FlaglerSheriff.com.