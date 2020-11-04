Florida man stashed sawed-off shotgun after shooting friend, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man shot a friend he was doing drugs with during an argument, then stashed a sawed-off shotgun at a home and told the residents there he was “borrowing” their car, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the victim and his girlfriend went to 48-year-old Clyde Burton Davis’s home in Lakeland around 2 p.m. Tuesday to do drugs and at some point, the victim and Davis got into an argument that resulted in Davis shooting the man in the chest.

Records show that after the shooting, Davis went to a home where some of his acquaintances live and left the sawed-off shotgun there and said he was “borrowing” their Hyundai and would be back with it.

A 911 call came in around 8 p.m. Tuesday from a couple who said Davis had parked the stolen Hyundai in their driveway and was sleeping inside, according to a news release. Davis was arrested at that address.

Deputies said they searched Davis’s home and found meth, heroin, digital scales, baggies, syringes, a meth pipe and shotgun shells. His wife is facing charges of possession of meth and paraphernalia, possession of heroin and maintaining a residence for drug use.

Davis, who has a criminal history that dates back to 1990 and includes six prison sentences, is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with evidence, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, grand theft of a motor vehicle and burglary of a conveyance.

The victim is in critical condition.