2 injured in Cocoa shooting, police say

COCOA, Fla. – Two people were shot and injured Tuesday in Cocoa, according to Cocoa police.

The shooting was reported in the 900 block of Peachtree Street just after 11 a.m. Police said the victims were both male, including one that was possibly a teenager.

Both victims were airlifted to a hospital and their wounds do not appear to be life threatening, according to authorities.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses, gathering evidence and attempting to identify potential suspects, Cocoa police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS or email dropadime@cocoapolice.com.