UCF dismisses 4 players from football team

ORLANDO, Fla. – University of Central Florida head football coach Josh Heupel announced Wednesday four players have been dismissed from the team.

“As of today, there are some young men who are no longer part of our football program. Our team discipline is handled internally, so I am not going to mention specific names. We will ensure these individuals have ongoing access to academic and health services as we continue to support them in those areas,” Heupel said.

This comes less than a week after a UCF defensive back was arrested.

UCF police said 22-year-old Antwan Collier was pulled over for driving carelessly in the area of Libra Drive on Gemini Boulevard on Oct. 29.

Investigators said a loaded gun was found in the car. Collier did not have a license to carry the gun.

Three other UCF players were in the car at the time, according to the incident report.

The university has not identified the players dismissed from the team.

Coach Heupel did not say why the players were dismissed from the team.