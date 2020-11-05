OCPS medical committee asks education commissioner to allow virtual learning in spring

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Due to the rising coroanvirus cases throughout the U.S. and in Central Florida Orange County Public School medical advisory committee wrote a letter Wednesday asking Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to consider allowing the school district to continue offering virtual learning for the rest of the school year.

In July, the Orange County school board established a medical advisory committee made up of infectious disease experts, pediatricians and nurses to help the school district evaluate how to deal with the ongoing pandemic.

[TRENDING: Donald Trump wins Florida | US presidential race results | Floridians vote to raise minimum wage to $15/hour]

On Wednesday, the committee submitted a letter to Corcoran, writing “we believe having a virtual school platform for the entire 2020-2021 academic year is a medical necessity for many of our students, especially those who have underlying medical conditions that would place them at high-risk."

While the medical advisory committee writes that virus cases have been low compared to the 200,000 student-body population with 706 cases as of Nov. 4, “this low number of positive cases is not due to a lack of infections in out local community, cases of COVID-19 are currently rising.”

The medical experts anticipate more students needing to quarantine or isolate in the spring semester as more students and faculty are exposed to the virus.

“Without a virtual platform, students' ability to access their curriculum and make effective progress would be significantly impacted,” Dr. Vincent Hsu, the medical advisory committee chair, writes.

Under an emergency order for the fall 2020 semester by the Florida Department of Education all school districts could offer virtual learning options as long as they offered face-to-face education. School districts had to submit their re-opening plans to the state for approval.

However, with the fall semester almost over the state has yet to provide guidance to districts about next semester and if they will be able to continue virtual learning options.

Corcoran has not yet responded to the request from the OCPS medical advisory committee.