Port Orange city manager resigns

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – After taking an extended leave to deal with a family issue, Port Orange City Manager Michael “Jake” Johansson is resigning.

Mayor Don Burnette announced in September that Johansson would need to be out of office for the month of October to deal with a family issue that required him to leave the state. Administrative Services Director Jamie Miller acted as city manager in Johansson’s absence.

“After many hours of thought as well as discussions with family and friends, I have decided to resign as the City Manager of Port Orange to concentrate on my family, my health and explore new opportunities. My current situation precludes me from devoting the time necessary to adequately concentrate on the city in the manner that is enough to meet the needs of our citizens and at the level that you and I both expect,” Johansson wrote in his resignation letter.

His last day will be Dec. 1.

"Over the last five years, Jake’s leadership and dedication to our city has positioned us once again as the premier community in all Volusia. We are beyond grateful for both his service to our city, as well as our country prior to that. He’s been a true friend to us all and he’ll be greatly missed,” Burnette said.

The city council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to determine who will serve as the interim city manager.