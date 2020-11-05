‘We just miss him:’ Family of man killed by Orlando police see body camera video

ORLANDO, Fla. – The family of a man who was shot and killed by Orlando police officers after they caught him driving a stolen vehicle was able to see body camera video showing his final moments.

Kevin Aldophe’s sister, Alexandra Aldophe, and their mother watched the video with their attorney, Carlus Haynes, at the State Attorney’s Office on Thursday.

“We’re not going to stop until we get justice for my brother,” Alexandra Aldophe said.

The footage from three Orlando police officers' body cameras captured what lead up to the 22-year-old’s death.

“We just miss him. Everyday my mom is crying, I’m crying. We miss him,” Alexandra Aldophe said.

The shooting happened on Feb. 18 at the Summerfield apartments. Police said they saw the 22-year-old driving a stolen vehicle. Investigators said Aldophe was also accused of burglarizing an apartment earlier in the day.

Officers chased after Aldophe and investigators said at some point during the chase they opened fire.

Police said they found a gun at the scene.

“At this time we have more questions than really have answers,” Haynes said.

Haynes said police claim Aldophe shot at officers first, but he said he didn’t see that in the video.

“Not to say that it didn’t happen, but I’m saying it’s not seen on the video and you have three different cameras angles,” Haynes said. “I would think or I would hope one of the angles would have shown this.”

Police and the State Attorney’s Office have not released the body camera video.

Haynes said prosecutors are not filing charges against the officers. News 6 reached out to the State Attorney’s Office to confirm that, but we have not heard back.

Haynes said this doesn’t mean their fight is over. He said he wants his own experts to review the video.

“At that time that will allow us to determine if it’s feasible, it’s if possible, to bring a federal suit,” Haynes said.

Aldophe’s family said seeing his last moments is helping them heal.

“It gives us a little closure, but we need more closure than what we got today,” Alexandra Aldophe said.