Clermont corrections officer charged with inmate’s death

CLERMONT, Fla. – A Florida Department of Corrections officer was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the June death of an inmate in Lake County.

Michael Raymond Riley Jr., 27, was arrested by Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies following a months-long Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation into the death of an inmate at Lake Correctional Institution.

The inmate, who was not identified in the news release, was rushed to a local hospital on June 18 with life-threatening injuries. He died the following day as a result of his injuries.

FDLE investigators said the victim died as a result of Riley’s actions but did not state the inmate’s cause of death.

“The Florida Department of Corrections has zero tolerance for the malicious application of force,” Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch said in a statement. "We must work to ensure the safety of both the community and those entrusted to our custody. If an officer acts outside of their authorities and the standards of the Department, they will be held accountable. Our agency is rooted in the core values of respect, integrity, courage, selfless service and compassion and these actions are no representation of the dedicated officers who serve daily with these values at the forefront.”

Following the FDLE investigation, the 5th Judicial Circuit Office of the State Attorney reviewed the case and Riley was indicted by a grand jury.

Riley was booked into the Polk County Jail on Monday.