Seminole County officials discuss rise in COVID-19 cases

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County officials gave an update on the county’s coronavirus situation during a news conference Tuesday.

The news conference was streamed live atop this story beginning at 12 p.m.

[TRENDING: Eta still soaking Fla. | Do masks with antiviral coating work? | Shaq’s mansion discounted by $3M]

According to a news release, the following speakers delivered remarks during the briefing:

Board of County Commissioners Chairman Jay Zembower

Florida Department of Health in Seminole Health Officer Donna Walsh

Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris

County officials have held COVID-19 briefings periodically since the pandemic began in March but held Tuesday’s briefing in response to a recently reported spike in new coronavirus cases.

Last week, Seminole County Medical Director Dr. Todd Husty said the weekly average for single day COVID-19 cases was 65, up from about 20 just a month before.

On Monday, Seminole County reported 66 new cases. Statewide, the Florida Department of Health reported 3,924 new cases on Monday, bringing the state’s overall total to 847,821 cases since March. Seminole County has reported more than 11,000 positive cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

[READ YESTERDAY’S REPORT: Florida reports nearly 4,000 new infections as vaccine trials offer glimmer of hope]

Tuesday’s coronavirus numbers are expected to be released sometime in the late afternoon.

On Friday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings revealed the Department of Health planned to shift the timing of when the department releases daily COVID-19 data to the afternoon. The DOH has not responded to questions about this change.

The Florida COVID-19 dashboard and website were updated before 5 p.m. Monday, for the past eight months those updates have normally come around 11 a.m.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.