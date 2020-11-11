78ºF

Eta’s impacts to close New Smyrna Beach City Gym coronavirus testing site

Eta expected to make landfall Thursday

Gabriella Nuñez, Multimedia Producer

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, a worker wearing gloves, a face shield, a mask, and other PPE administers a COVID-19 test at a King County coronavirus testing site in Auburn, Wash., south of Seattle. The latest surge in U.S. coronavirus cases appears to be larger and more widespread than the two previous ones, and it is all but certain to get worse. But experts say there are also reasons to think the nation is better able to deal with the virus than before, with the availability of better treatments, wider testing and perhaps greater political will. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – New Smyrna Beach City officials are shutting down a local coronavirus testing site, ahead of Tropical Storm Eta’s landfall.

The City Gym test site at 1000 Live Oak St. will be closed Thursday due to forecast impacts from the storm, according to a tweet from the city.

Eta is expected to make landfall along the west coast of Florida, with Central Florida feeling impacts of the storm Wednesday evening.

For more information on state-supported testing sites, click here.

