Eta’s impacts to close New Smyrna Beach City Gym coronavirus testing site

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – New Smyrna Beach City officials are shutting down a local coronavirus testing site, ahead of Tropical Storm Eta’s landfall.

The City Gym test site at 1000 Live Oak St. will be closed Thursday due to forecast impacts from the storm, according to a tweet from the city.

The @FLSERT COVID-19 testing site in the City Gym at 1000 Live Oak St. will close Thursday, Nov. 12 due to forecast impacts from Tropical Storm Eta and reopen Friday, Nov. 13 at 8 a.m.



Eta is expected to make landfall along the west coast of Florida, with Central Florida feeling impacts of the storm Wednesday evening.

