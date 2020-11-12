Jaguars vs. Packers: How to watch, stream, listen

The Jacksonville Jaguars will head to Wisconsin as the Jags play against the Green Packers at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

What channel is the game on? FOX (Game will not be shown in Orlando market)

How can you listen to the game? 105.5 FM and 660 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Green Bay is a 13-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 50.5

The Jaguars are 1-7 and the Packers are 6-2.

Jacksonville has the worst record in the AFC South.

The team has lost its last seven games.

Green Bay is in first place of the NFC North.

Jake Luton will make his second start with the Jaguars.

Luton threw for 304 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception in his debut against the Texans.

No. 6 was the 189th pick out of Oregon State in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville offensive leaders:

• Gardner Minshew has thrown for 1,855 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions (Jake Luton will start at quarterback)

• James Robinson has rushed for 580 yards and 5 touchdowns

• DJ Chark Jr. has caught 33 passes for 437 yards and 4 touchdowns

Green Bay offensive leaders:

• Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 2,253 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions

• Aaron Jones has rushed for 447 yards and 5 touchdowns

• Davante Adams has caught 53 passes for 675 yards and 8 touchdowns