Moped rider killed in Melbourne crash

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 62-year-old woman died after Melbourne police say she was hit by a vehicle on East University Boulevard earlier this week.

Police responded to the crash at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday to find the moped driver, Cheryl Ann Dahlmann, of Melbourne, had significant life-threatening injuries. She was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center and later died of her injuries.

Police said the crash investigation revealed Dahlmann entered the east lanes of East University Boulevard and into the path of a vehicle attempting to make a left turn into the parking lot.

The crash remains under investigation but police say drugs or alcohol were not a factor.