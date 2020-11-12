SpaceX, NASA eye weather after successful static test fire

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – If you’re like us, then you’re probably anxiously waiting for the weekend as SpaceX prepares to launch their second crewed rocket into orbit -- that is if the weather agrees.

The ever-changing path of Tropical Storm Eta had been providing a “forecasting challenge” for Space Force weather officers as they try to determine what conditions will be like for SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday.

Some Floridians woke up Thursday to what sounded like a monsoon outside their window as Eta dumped barrels of rain on the Sunshine State.

NASA and SpaceX are watching the weather and so far officials have said that conditions are 60% favorable.

“Teams will continue monitoring weather conditions for liftoff and along the flight path,” SpaceX said in a tweet.

Ahead of Saturday’s launch, SpaceX performed a static test fire of their Falcon 9 rocket giving viewers a preview of what’s to come next.

SpaceX, NASA moving ahead with #Crew1 launch plans for Saturday. Latest models show Eta could be across the state by late Thursday but this may make trouble for emergency abort landing conditions at sea. https://t.co/J7SEaWvyWl https://t.co/5umGfqhhZ5 — Emilee Speck (@EMSpeck) November 11, 2020

The static fire is one of the last critical tests ahead of launch. It ensures all vehicle systems are working properly ahead of the countdown.

This has been a big week for SpaceX and one for the history books.

On Tuesday, NASA officially gave the Crew Dragon spacecraft human flight certification.

BREAKING: @NASA and @SpaceX have completed certification of #CrewDragon! I’m extremely proud to say we are returning regular human spaceflight launches to American soil on an American rocket and spacecraft. More: https://t.co/VGPPAtSll3 #LaunchAmerica pic.twitter.com/jUZx0BBPwb — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) November 10, 2020

Mark your calendars, Crew-1 launch is scheduled for Nov. 14 at 7:49 p.m. from Kennedy Space Center.

News 6 and ClickOrlando.com will have complete coverage of Saturday’s launch. Be sure to check back in here for all your space-themed stories and breaking space news alerts.

