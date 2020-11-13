74ºF

AAA projects fewer Thanksgiving travelers due to coronavirus pandemic

2020 could be lowest travel season in 4 years

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

Tags: Travel, AAA, Thanksgiving, Florida
The holiday travel season is upon us and the COVID-19 pandemic is along for the ride.

Because of the pandemic, AAA is forecasting fewer people will travel for Thanksgiving this year.

The fewer travelers stem from ongoing health concerns and rising unemployment numbers. These key factors make up what could be the “the lowest Thanksgiving travel volume in four years, and the largest yearly decline since the Great Recession,” AAA said.

AAA is projecting 50 million Americans will travel this Thanksgiving. In Florida, the expectation is 2.8 million travelers.

These figures could be even lower, AAA said, as Americans monitor the pandemic and follow renewed quarantine restrictions.

“AAA acknowledges that the decision to travel is a personal one,” Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group said. “The CDC says staying home is the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19. For those who still decide to travel, we urge you to take every precaution possible to protect yourself and others.”

U.S. Thanksgiving Travel Volumes

YearTotal TravelersAutomibileAirOther (Bus, Train, Cruise)
202050.6 M47.8 M2.4 M353,000
201956 M49.9 M4.58 M1.5 M
Change-9.7%-4.3%-47.5%-76.2%
Fewest Travelers Since2016201720192001* Lowest on Record

Florida Thanksgiving Travel Volumes

YearTotal TravelersAutomibileAirOther (Bus, Train, Cruise)
20202.76 M2.62 M121,26012,507
20192.91 M2.64 M218,21552,409
Change-5.4%-0.8%-44.4%-76.1%
Fewest Travelers Since2017201820092001* Lowest on Record

