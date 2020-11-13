AAA projects fewer Thanksgiving travelers due to coronavirus pandemic

The holiday travel season is upon us and the COVID-19 pandemic is along for the ride.

Because of the pandemic, AAA is forecasting fewer people will travel for Thanksgiving this year.

The fewer travelers stem from ongoing health concerns and rising unemployment numbers. These key factors make up what could be the “the lowest Thanksgiving travel volume in four years, and the largest yearly decline since the Great Recession,” AAA said.

The pandemic will certainly impact Americans’ decisions to travel this #Thanksgiving. Check back tomorrow for details in AAA’s #travelforecast. pic.twitter.com/RTtDh3RMRz — AAA Travel (@AAA_Travel) November 11, 2020

AAA is projecting 50 million Americans will travel this Thanksgiving. In Florida, the expectation is 2.8 million travelers.

These figures could be even lower, AAA said, as Americans monitor the pandemic and follow renewed quarantine restrictions.

“AAA acknowledges that the decision to travel is a personal one,” Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group said. “The CDC says staying home is the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19. For those who still decide to travel, we urge you to take every precaution possible to protect yourself and others.”

U.S. Thanksgiving Travel Volumes

Year Total Travelers Automibile Air Other (Bus, Train, Cruise) 2020 50.6 M 47.8 M 2.4 M 353,000 2019 56 M 49.9 M 4.58 M 1.5 M Change -9.7% -4.3% -47.5% -76.2% Fewest Travelers Since 2016 2017 2019 2001* Lowest on Record

Florida Thanksgiving Travel Volumes