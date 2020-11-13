Foster parents seek help from Angel Tree program ahead of the holidays

An Orlando mother, who did not want to share her name for safety reasons, is raising her 8-year-old son and two foster children, a 7-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy.

She lost her job in the spring right when the pandemic hit and ever since, things have not been easy. She’s been waiting for the call to return to work.

“I have been trying to stay with them to make sure they can call me back, but right now at this time, they are laying off a bunch of people more than they are calling back,” she said.

While her husband is working to support their family, it’s still not enough which is why they are reaching out to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program this year for help.

And she understands, they are not the only family going through this ahead of the holidays.

“My main concern is just to make sure that the kids are well taken care of - once again with the holidays right around the corner and you know just basically trying to save everything that you possibly can do as well as pay bills at the same time,” she said.

Her 8 year old son said he’s excited for Christmas and he’s hoping this year will be an unforgettable one.

He’s asking for a Penny Australia skateboard and possibly a trip to the happiest place on earth where he can go with his foster siblings.

“I would rather go to Disney cause it has more parks and more choices,” he said.

His mother told us she’s trying to apply for other jobs but in the meantime, she’s volunteering at the Salvation Army.

She said the most important message is love.

“If you have children, just hug them. Hug them and love them and be glad that they’re yours,” she said.

To learn more about the Angel Tree program and how you can help, visit ClickOrlando.com/angeltree.