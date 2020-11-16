Launch brings families together to cheer for astronauts

For many people, Sunday’s launch really was a family affair, as it brought out people to watch from all over.

Many people I talked to at Port Canaveral say they couldn’t miss it.

The view was pretty cool to see for 10-year-old Lyndon Saylor and his brother Walter, who were visiting from Newberry.

Their family drove from North Florida on Sunday and said the drive was all worth it.

"I just wanted to give them a good experience — it’s something to promote science, said Karen Cravero. “I think it’s always great.”

They were like many families who came to Brevard County from all over to get their best view of the manned launch.

Bob Yost and Ann Grundy made the drive from Tampa and camped out hours before.

For Evie Barnes, in town from Pittsburg, Sunday’s launch was inspiring.

“There’s a woman on board,” Varnes said. “Good people and that makes it different.”

And for these brothers, they were inspired too.