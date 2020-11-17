Victim burned in apparent arson in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police say one victim is recovering from burn injuries Tuesday following an arson fire.

Officers got a call about the fire near 1300 W. Washington St., not far from Orange Blossom Trail.

Evidence shows someone ignited the fire in an area where two people were sleeping. One of those people suffered minor burns, according to the Orlando Police Department. They were treated at the scene.

Officers say the person who lit the fire is known in the area.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police. Officials have not released any other details.