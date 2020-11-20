Arrest made in attack on pregnant clerk at Titusville gas station

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with a crime spree that included attacking a pregnant gas station clerk and stealing a golf cart, according to the Titusville Police Department.

Police said the first crime the 16-year-old boy committed was on July 5 when he charged at a Sunoco gas station clerk, pushed her to the ground then forced her to open the register so he could steal the money inside.

The victim in that case said she was at the register when she noticed the teen appeared “real shaky” and nervous as he was paying for a soft drink. After she gave him his change, he shoved her to the ground and started “balling her up,” records show.

The victim said, “Please, I’m six and a half months pregnant, please,” at which point the teen said, “Oh (expletive), alright,” and stopped hitting her, according to the affidavit.

Police said from there, the teen ordered her to get up then picked her up since she wasn’t moving fast enough. She opened the register and he took the money inside and told her, “Alright, well then I already know you are going to call the cops but stay the (expletive) down until I leave.”

Months later, on Oct. 5, he’s accused of stealing a cash register from Smoke Break on Cheney Highway.

Records show he returned to Smoke Break on Sunday to commit another burglary there and at a nearby Dollar Tree.

Police said they caught the boy jumping down from an AC duct at Smoke Break with a wad of cash in his hand and he spontaneously uttered, “I needed money for clothes.”

The following day, the teen is accused of burglarizing a Save A Lot grocery store and then on Thursday, he reportedly stole a golf cart from the Timber Trace Apartment maintenance shed.

DO YOU KNOW WHO THIS IS? Black male 5 ft 6 in tall, 15 to 20 y/o & suspected of physically attacking female clerk & stealing $ from the register Sunday July 5th 2020 @ 1:45 AM Sunoco Convenience Store @ 6058 Sission Rd. Info Call TPD 321-264-7800 or CRIMELINE 1-800-423-TIPS(8477) pic.twitter.com/Yw2iUyjGBI — Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) August 18, 2020

Police said investigative leads and surveillance video helped them identify the boy as a suspect in the crimes. News 6 is not naming him because he’s a minor.

After his arrest, he wrote a note that said, “I’m sorry for taking what’s not mine and hurting a pregnant lady, I won’t do it again.”

He’s facing charges of strong-armed robbery, aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, four counts of burglary, three counts of grand theft, criminal mischief and theft.