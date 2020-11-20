Teen on motorcycle tops speeds of 100 mph while fleeing traffic stop, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A teen on a motorcycle reached speeds of 100 mph, split lanes and ran a red light while fleeing from an attempted traffic stop, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Police said they were patrolling around 12:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Paradise Boulevard and Highway A1A when they saw a black sports motorcycle turn onto A1A and immediately accelerate to 100 mph.

Records show officers activated their lights and attempted to stop the motorcycle, but the rider just turned around, looked directly at them and sped off.

The attempted traffic stop was terminated per department policy but police said they watched as the motorcycle went through a solid red light, sped at 100 mph and squeezed between two vehicles while splitting lanes, according to the affidavit.

Authorities said they were able to get the license plate number from the motorcycle and they used that to identify the driver, 19-year-old Scott Swetland. He was arrested when he returned home to his apartment complex.

He’s facing charges of fleeing and eluding and disregard of public safety.