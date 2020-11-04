Video: Suspect nearly crashes head on during high-speed chase through Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man drove recklessly, at times jumping curbs, driving the wrong way and narrowly avoiding head-on collisions as he tried but ultimately failed to avoid arrest, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Records show police received a call Monday about a possible shooting at Manatee Cove Apartments on Caroline Street involving two men in a red SUV. No one was injured in that shooting, although a stray bullet did enter an apartment.

When police arrived, they said they canvassed the area and quickly located the SUV on U.S. 1 and tried to pull the vehicle over but when the vehicle stopped, a passenger got out and then the driver sped off.

Dash camera video shows that within about 15 seconds of speeding off, the driver, later identified as Eric Edwards, drove on the wrong side of the road and nearly crashed head on into a U-Haul truck. Seconds after that near miss, Edwards ran a stop sign and had to swerve to avoid a pickup truck that was turning left, according to the footage.

Police said that during the pursuit, Edwards was driving 57 mph in a 25 mph zone, 80 mph in a 35 mph zone, 90 mph in a 30 mph zone and 70 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Records show he ran multiple stop signs, passed other vehicles in no-passing zones, jumped curbs and ran through red lights.

About four minutes into the pursuit, police said they were able to use a precision immobilization technique to get Edwards to stop. By that point, the SUV appeared to have damage to its back end and at least one tire.

Records show after the SUV stopped, Edwards ran to avoid arrest but was ultimately taken into custody.

Police said they’re still evaluating whether Edwards and his passenger were involved in the shooting. They’re asking anyone with information or video of that shooting to call Detective McKinney at 321-608-6460.

As of now, Edwards is facing charges of driving with a suspended license, fleeing, reckless driving and resisting an officer without violence.