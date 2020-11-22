Hit-and-run leaves 1 person hospitalized, Clermont police say

CLERMONT, Fla. – Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left one person hospitalized, according to the Clermont Police Department.

Officers went to the area of State Road 50 and Grand Highway at about 6:17 p.m. Saturday regarding a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

Police said officers arrived and observed a female lying in the roadway.

The vehicle left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival, police said. The suspect vehicle, described as a passenger car with front-end damage, was last seen headed east on State Road 50.

Police said the victim was taken to South Lake Hospital prior to being airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center. Her injuries are unknown at this time, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Clermont Police Department.