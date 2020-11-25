Scrap vehicles catch fire at Brevard County recycling plant

PALM BAY, Fla. – About two dozen scrap vehicles caught on fire Tuesday night at a recycling plant in the Rockledge area and after more than an hour, it’s been contained.

Brevard County Fire Rescue said the fire was reported on Ansin Road shortly after 7 p.m.

About 30 minutes later, firefighters said they were using foam to attempt to extinguish the flames. Then at 7:45 p.m., they said the situation was upgraded to a two-alarm fire. The fire was said to be under control around 8:30 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.