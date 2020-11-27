Missing 80-year-old Lake County man found safe and sound

LEESBURG, Fla. – ***8:11 a.m. Nov. 28, 2020 UPDATE***

Deputies said Charles Robert Maddox has been found safe and sound.

***ORIGINAL***

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old man.

Deputies said Charles Robert Maddox, who goes by the name Bob, left his Leesburg home around 7 a.m. Friday before his wife woke up.

Maddox, who deputies said is showing signs of dementia and is under a doctor’s care for other medical issues, had recently spoken of driving to Georgia, where he lived 50 years ago, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Maddox is a white man, 5 feet, 10 inches tall with brown eyes and short, straight, gray hair. He was last seen driving a silver 2019 Nissan Versa with a tag of IDQ K53.

Anyone with information about Maddox is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101.