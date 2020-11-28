73ºF

Local News

Deputies investigate homicide at apartment complex in southwest Orange County

Investigators responded to 5000 block of Point Vista Circle around 12:17 p.m. Saturday

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: ORANGE COUNY, crime
Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in southwest Orange County.
Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in southwest Orange County. (WKMG)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in southwest Orange County.

[TRENDING: Video reveals huge hammerhead shark circling clueless swimmer in Florida | Florida reports latest coronavirus numbers | ‘Disturbing’ video sent to Seminole students]

Investigators said deputies responded to the 5000 block of Point Vista Circle around 12:17 p.m. on Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office said a man in his 20s was found with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

The apartment complex is blocked off by deputies at the moment.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: