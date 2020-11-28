Deputies investigate homicide at apartment complex in southwest Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in southwest Orange County.

Investigators said deputies responded to the 5000 block of Point Vista Circle around 12:17 p.m. on Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office said a man in his 20s was found with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

The apartment complex is blocked off by deputies at the moment.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.