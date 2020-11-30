Missing man last seen at Orlando bus station months ago, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are searching for a 30-year-old man who hasn’t been seen in months, according to the police department.

According to a tweet put out by the Orlando Police Department on Monday, Stanford Knight’s family is concerned after Knight was never seen again after he was dropped off at a Greyhound bus station on John Young Parkway in August.

Knight was carrying a black backpack at the time and his hair may have been in braids, according to police.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts that could help reunite him with his loved ones is asked to call 321-235-5300.