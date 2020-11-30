Teenager dies after shooting in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH – A 19-year-old boy was killed after a shooting on the basketball court at Derbyshire Park on Sunday afternoon, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

One person has been arrested and another suspect is being sought, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young.

The victim has been identified as John Phillips.

Young said he believes the shooting may have resulted after an argument over a female, and that Phillips was shot at least three times.

Young said there will be a community meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday at the Midtown Cultural Center to address the spree of shootings in the community lately.

“This meeting is for the community to come out and help be a part of the solution,” Young said. “We can’t be everywhere all the time.”

Young said recent shootings have taken place at unusual times of the day.

“We’re dealing with a shooting that happened at 10:30 in the morning, we’re dealing with another one that happened at 11:30 in the morning, and now we have this one that happened at 3 p.m. on a Sunday afternoon. All over foolishness.”