Seminole County sergeant who died of COVID-19 taught inmate how to read

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Community members and colleagues from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office gathered for the funeral and celebration of life of 48-year-old Sgt. James LaRue, who died on Nov. 21 due to complications with coronavirus.

“Today we celebrate one of our heroes and for Sgt. LaRue, that is certainly an understatement,” Sheriff Dennis Lemma said.

LaRue was a Marine before spending more than 20 years with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Department of Corrections. During his celebration of life, Lemma shared that LaRue earned the nickname “inmate whisperer.”

“One of the inmates said, with tears in his eyes, ‘Big Sarge taught me how to read.’ He went on to say, ‘Everybody always thought that I was stupid and a criminal and not worth anyone’s time or effort, but Big Sarge saw me as a person. He didn’t judge me; he saw I needed help and stepped-up to help me. He quite literally changed my life,’” Lemma shared during the funeral.

Lemma said LaRue touched the lives of current and former inmates. Dozens of cards and art were sent to his family, many sharing memories of the impact LaRue had on them. His colleagues said LaRue pushed for more programs to help treat mental illness and assist veterans.

“His service to his country is part of the reason why he was such a strong advocate to take on mental health issues within our correctional facility. He knew many veterans while serving that suffered PTSD as a result of their service and knew how important it was for people to get the proper help and treatment they need. It was a way for him to improve people’s lives and to care for our most vulnerable,” Lemma said.

LaRue leaves behind a wife and three sons.

“I just wish we had more time together, and I thank you babe for showing me the true meaning of love,” said LaRue’s widow, Chenavia.

LaRue was also a basketball coach for the youth community programs.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said his legacy will live on through the Sgt. James LaRue Memorial Award they are creating in his honor. The award will be given out to personnel in the department of corrections who excel in the work they do. Eligibility and requirements will be forthcoming in the next few weeks, according to Lemma.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said it does not believe LaRue contracted COVID-19 while working at the John. E. Polk Correctional Facility. However, the department is treating his passing as a Line of Duty Death. LaRue was 48 years old when he died due to COVID-19 complications.