Norwegian Cruise Line suspends sailings through February

Norwegian Cruise Line announced Wednesday it is extending all cruise suspensions through Feb. 28, 2021, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cruise line officials said it “continues to work through its return to service plan to meet the requirements of the Framework for Conditional Sailing Order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

This latest extension by the cruise line includes all voyages between Jan. 1, 2021 and Feb. 28, 2021.

Norwegian officials said this additional suspension does impact some voyages in March 2021 and all voyages on Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2021.

The cruise line said in a news release, guests who are currently booked on canceled voyages should contact a travel advisor or the cruise line directly.