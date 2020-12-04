Orange County to reopen CARES Act portal next week for what could be last time

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County’s portal for families and individuals to apply for federal CARES Act funds will reopen next week for what could be the last time, according to Mayor Jerry Demings.

Demings said during a news conference on Friday that the portal will reopen Tuesday at 8 a.m. for 20,000 applicants.

“The application portal will allow up to 20,000 residents to apply for $1,000 grants. Perhaps, this may be the final time the portal will open,” Demings said.

The mayor said once the portal closes, which won’t take long based on recent history, county leaders will assess whether to reopen it again.

The amount of CARES Act money the county has left and how many applications are processed and approved will determine whether the portal can be reopened.

The county received $243.2 million in CARES Act, or coronavirus relief, funding this spring and set aside $60 million to help families and $72.9 million to help businesses through grants. The county also set aside $20 million for its eviction diversion program to help tenants and landlords who have struggled with rent payments due to the pandemic.

The county has until Dec. 30, a deadline set by the federal government, to expend any remaining CARES Act money.

The portal to apply for family and individual assistance last reopened about two weeks ago and reached its 15,000-user capacity within 40 minutes, county officials said.

Demings said he expects the demand to remain high as December will likely be an especially difficult month for those already struggling financially due to the pandemic.

Recently, the county expanded applicant criteria to allow more residents to apply for financial assistance. Those who have applied before and were not successful can now try again.

“For those who were denied in the past, or had a duplicate application and were denied, you are now eligible to reapply on December the 8th,” Demings said during Friday’s news conference.

The county has put together a guide for residents who have been rejected and are looking to reapply.

Visit OCFL.net/orangecares to learn about eligibility and all required documents before the portal reopens.