FHP investigates 2 fatal hit-and-run crashes in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were killed during separate hit-and-run crashes Saturday.

One crash was reported near Silver Star Road and Dardenelle Drive around 11:00 p.m. Friday night.

Troopers said a 63-year-old man was in the westbound land of Silver Star Road when he was hit by an unknown vehicle.

The vehicle fled the scene after the fatal collision, investigators said.

Another crash was reported Saturday morning around 6:30 a.m. near Sand Lake Road and Golden Skye Lane.

Troopers said a Jeep Wrangler was attempting to cross Sand Lake Road and hit a pedestrian.

According to officials, parts of the Jeep were found at the scene by investigators.

“The red Jeep will have sections of the front grill missing and heavy front end damage,” troopers said.

We need your help to find a red Jeep Wrangler that struck and killed a male pedestrian on Sand Lake Rd & Golden Skye Ln. at 6:30 am. The Jeep fled the scene. Heavy front end damage with parts of the grill missing. If you have any info call 1-800-423-tips or 407-737-2213. pic.twitter.com/U8EgthmxkP — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) December 5, 2020

Anyone with information on the two crashes is asked to contact FHP by calling 407-737-2213.