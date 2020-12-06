71ºF

Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19, Trump says

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

President Donald Trump said his top attorney Rudy Giuliani had tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump confirmed the news in a tweet Sunday saying:

“@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus.”

He concluded by saying “Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”

