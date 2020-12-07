City of Orlando increases rental assistance cap to $12,500 per household

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando City Council members approved several changes to the rental assistance program designed to help people struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

City leaders met Monday to consider raising the amount of money available to families. The council approved $2.3 million of federal CARES Act funds for rental assistance.

Additionally, the council voted to increase the rental assistance cap to $10,000 to $12,500 per family. The city is also extending the program and now covering rent payments from March 1 through Dec. 31. Originally the program covered rent missed until Oct. 31.

The city also approved a new cap of $2,500 payments per month.

To qualify, renters must live within city limits, have experienced a pandemic-related hardship and have paid February rent.

Residents will need to supply the following documents as part of their application: Certification rent payments have not already been covered by federal benefits or other charitable donations, proof of a financial hardship due to COVID-19, a copy of a lease agreement, a W-9 form completed by the tenant’s landlord and copies of drivers’ license or government-issued identification for each adult household member claiming a COVID-19 hardship.

Residents who are interested in applying can click here to complete the pre-screening process to determine eligibility. United Way will email instructions and a link to complete the application to eligible residents following the pre-screening process.

Orlando’s rental assistance program is administered in partnership with Heart of Florida United Way.