Lake County farm opens strawberry picking season for first time

It’s strawberry season and a farm in Central Florida has opened up to “u-pick” customers.

Southern Hills Farms in Clermont might be known for blueberry picking, but this season they are giving strawberries a try.

According to the farm’s Facebook page, its first strawberry u-pick season starts this week.

On Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, the farm is open to anyone wanting to pick fresh strawberries from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

[TRENDING: This woman received the first COVID-19 vaccine | Judge scolds theme park trespasser | Chuck Yeager dies at 97]

“We’re smiling from ear to ear, strawberry season has arrived early!” a farm official said on Facebook. “These juicy, sweet strawberries are ripe and ready to be picked, and we can’t wait to see you at the farm soon!”

According to the farm’s post, u-pick strawberries cost $4 a pound and you just pay for what you pick.

The strawberries are first-come, first-served, and a farm official said updates would be posted to its Facebook page if the crop becomes picked out for a day.

The farm does require everyone 3 and older to wear a face mask when standing in line, under its covered barns and when social distancing isn’t an option.

For more information, you can visit southernhillfarms.com.